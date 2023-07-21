LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car break-ins at a popular Louisville park this summer are causing authorities to send out a message of staying alert.
According to William Brown, a park ranger at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in east Louisville, the break-ins happened during daylight hours, once in early June and twice so far in July.
"It's uncharacteristic of the park for this activity to have occurred in that time," said Brown.
According to Brown, the recent car break-ins happened in the main parking lot that is close to the activities building, a playground, and the pickleball courts. He said an investigation is ongoing to see if the break-ins from July are connected to the one in June.
"(They had) pretty much the same MO. We believe that the park was cased. There was law enforcement in the park that day. There was metro here and I was also on duty, but two victims had the same incident happen to them -- window broken out, belongings taken out," he said.
Brown said he believes the crimes occurred quickly, within a matter of minutes.
While he's is the only full-time park ranger dedicated to Tom Sawyer Park, Commissioner of Kentucky State Parks, Russ Meyer, said this park is also patrolled by LMPD's 8th division and Anchorage Police.
"Safety is important," said Meyer. "It's our front line of what we implemented at all 44 of our state parks across the state."
Caleb Neel, who visits the park often with his family, said it's unfortunate, but he's not shocked to hear about the break-ins.
"I'm surprised that it's just now happening at the park because of what's going on in the neighborhoods," Neel said.
Neel said apps like Nextdoor have seemed to have an increase of complaints about similar incidents.
"We're not new to the area and we've noticed a tick up in crime," he said.
Authorities released surveillance images of two men believed to be connected with the thefts at the park and an image of a black Ford or Kia SUV with black wheels.
"The images that we have are from who we think had something to do with what happened in the park," said Brown.
He said he does not know their identity, and is asking anyone who recognizes them to call the Kentucky State Park Rangers Division.
Brown offered some tips to help protect belongings in parking lots at the park and elsewhere:
- Put items in the trunk before you get to your destination. Don't let others see you moving items around the car.
- Double check to make sure your car is locked.
- Park in an area that has enough open spaces where someone cannot use other vehicles to hide behind/between to conceal themselves while committing a crime.
- Leave valuables at home if possible.
Brown said anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Kentucky State Park Rangers Division at 502-545-5060. He said he's working with local police to investigate.
