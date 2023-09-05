LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Kentucky man in a child sexual abuse investigation.
According to Kentucky State Police, 55-year-old Michael Gribbins of Campbellsville was arrested Monday, Sept. 4.
The investigation began after Kentucky State Police received a report of inappropriate texts between a juvenile and a man.
Police said the Gribbins exchanged explicit text messages and photographs and had sexual contact with the 15-year-old in Taylor County, Kentucky.
He faces charges including engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, engaging in an illegal sex act, rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.
