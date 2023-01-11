SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two different cars up for sale in Bullitt County ended up on the streets for free.
According to the owners, they were hotwired and stolen.
Surveillance cameras captured a man walking toward S&S Towing and Auto Sales around 3:30 a.m. last week.
"Went through the parking lot, peeked in some of the windows, opened some of the doors," lot owner Alen Sabic said.
He says the target was one of the priciest on the lot, a 2015 Honda Civic.
"They ended up getting the vehicle, hotwired I'm guessing, somehow getting it started," Sabic said.
Sabic says getting the car out of the property is supposed to be a challenge. That's because the entire lot is fenced off and other vehicles are used as a barrier.
These are precautions that became standard in 2020 after he says someone walked off with keys to a BMW after a test drive, only to come back after dark to take that car on a joy ride.
Last week, Sabic believes the man and woman used what he calls the safety-neutral switch to push the Lexus acting as a barrier out of the way to free the Civic.
This happened just days after the owner of Colvin Autos, James Colvin, returned from vacation to an empty spot at his auto lot.
The cameras only captured the 2017 Ram pickup backing up, and leaving the parking lot.
"I actually haven't even showed the truck so there's nobody that could've had the key to make a second key, so I'm guessing they hotwired it," Colvin said. "Pretty sick really. Sick to my stomach, total invasion of my privacy."
Colvin and Sabic have contacted police, but there's still no sign of either vehicle.
"We're a small business, this is a $10,000-$12,000 vehicle. It's a big hit for us. So it sucks," Sabic said.
