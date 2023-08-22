LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cashier at a Bullitt County Taco Bell was arrested last week after police said she stole credit card information from customers at the fast food restaurant.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Summer Burton was arrested by officers with the Mt. Washington Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Police said Burton was a cashier at the Taco Bell located at 149 Oakbrooke Drive.
The investigation began on Aug. 5, when police said a woman reported that her debit card had been compromised, with a total of more than $35 in fraudulent transactions. Those included transactions made to the site Meta Pay and Shein.
Two days later, police said another victim, a man, came forward to report a fraudulent transaction of more than $106 on his card to the site FashionNova.com.
Police determined that both victims had recently been to the Mt. Washington Taco Bell location and had the same cashier, identified as "SummerB" on their receipts.
According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance video from the Taco Bell. That video allegedly showed Burton activate the camera on her smart phone and place her phone in such a way that it could record her swiping customers' credit or debit cards when they paid for their meals. Police said in each case, she would hold the card in such a way so that her phone could record private information, including customers' card numbers, names and security codes.
Police observed 20 separate incidents in which she illegally obtained this information -- including the two incidents involving the customers who had already reported fraudulent transactions.
A warrant was issued for Burton's arrest and she was taken into custody last week. She's charged with 20 counts of use of a scanning device or re-encoder to illegally access transaction info from a credit card, 20 counts of identity theft, one count of trafficking in stolen identities, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
She's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
