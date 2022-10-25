LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charleston, Indiana, man has confessed to setting his family's home on fire while they were inside of it on May 16, according to Charlestown Police.
Jamal Long, 24, is accused of setting his family's home on Jordan Drive, which is not far from the Ohio River Scenic Byway.
Police said Long admitted to starting the fire after getting into an argument with his mother. At the time of the fire, his mother, father, sister and brother were inside the home.
He allegedly told police that he got gas cans from the garage, and used one to pour gasoline along a 20-foot path on the side of the house. He then allegedly lit a paper towel then threw it on the grass, before fleeing the scene.
Police said they found a red plastic gas can near a flower garden at the home.
The home was "heavily damaged" by fire, and collapsed as firefighters worked to put out the fire, police said.
Long is charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
