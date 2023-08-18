LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana want the public's help in tracking down burglary suspects.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said it wants to identify two people in connection with an ongoing investigation. Both are wanted for questioning in a burglary in the past several days in the Charlestown area.
The sheriff's office provided a series of surveillance images of a man wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and blue ball cap. Some of the images showed him with a light color cloth over his face, which was removed at some point.
No additional information was released.
Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Harper at 812-283-4471 ext 3147 or wharper@clarkcosheriff.com.
