LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting.
Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in critical condition. Sauer Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
