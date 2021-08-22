LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Fern Creek on Saturday evening.
LMPD was called to Oxford Court, which is not far from South Hurstbourne Parkway, on the report of the shooting around 7:15 p.m.
At the apartment complex, officers found a man who had been shot.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified William Woods Jr. as the victim of the incident. The 28-year-old Louisville man died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Saturday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story may be updated.
