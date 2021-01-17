Generic police tape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body found buried behind a house on Vetter Ave. near Churchill Downs has been identified. 

Michael Boggs, whose age is unknown, died of multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 8 according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Andrew R. Strong was arrested Jan. 9 after confessing to killing Boggs and was charged with abusing a corpse. Strong told police he shot Boggs again after he had died.

A witness told Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) that Boggs unlawfully entered Strong's home and was then shot. 

Strong told police he covered Boggs in garbage bags and a "chemical substance" before burying him. 

LMPD detectives found the victim's body inside the garage of the home. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags