LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body found buried behind a house on Vetter Ave. near Churchill Downs has been identified.
Michael Boggs, whose age is unknown, died of multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 8 according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Andrew R. Strong was arrested Jan. 9 after confessing to killing Boggs and was charged with abusing a corpse. Strong told police he shot Boggs again after he had died.
A witness told Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) that Boggs unlawfully entered Strong's home and was then shot.
Strong told police he covered Boggs in garbage bags and a "chemical substance" before burying him.
LMPD detectives found the victim's body inside the garage of the home.
