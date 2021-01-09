LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has been arrested and charged with abusing a corpse that was found near Churchill Downs.
Andrew R. Strong, 42, was arrested Saturday. On Friday, police say they recovered "what appears to be a human body" buried behind a house on Vetter Ave. A witness told police that the victim unlawfully entered Strong's home, and was then shot by Strong.
According to an arrest report, Strong confessed to killing the victim and then shooting the victim again after the victim had already died. Strong also told police he covered the victim in garbage bags and a "chemical substance" and buried them on Vetter Ave. Detectives executed a search warrant and found the victim's body inside the garage of the home.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is still investigating.
