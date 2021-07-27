LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was stabbed and killed near downtown Louisville on Sunday night.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified 37-year-old Rayshawn Anderson in a fatal stabbing that occurred at Jackson and Jefferson streets around 11:20 p.m. on July 25.
Anderson was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital on Monday morning.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has not yet released any information about the stabbing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.