LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a Saturday evening double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Angelina Patrick, 30, was pronounced dead from "gunshot wounds" at University Hospital after a 6:15 p.m. shooting at South 42nd Street and West Broadway, according to the coroner's office.
The other shooting victim, a male whose age was not released, sustained injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
