LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday evening near the Shawnee neighborhood.
LMPD officers were called to South 42nd Street and West Broadway around 6:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting, LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release. Once on scene, officers found a male and a female who had been shot.
The pair was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where the female later died. The male has injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
LMPD continues to investigate the shooting.
