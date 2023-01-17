LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man was arrested Monday and faces more than 100 child pornography charges after investigators say he tried to arrange a meeting to have sex with a 7-year-old girl.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Tyler Josephs was arrested by the Oldham County Sheriff's Department. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the the FBI and the Oldham County Police Department.
Police say the investigation began on Aug. 17 when an undercover agent with the FBI was contacted by Josephs.
According to court documents, the FBI agent had placed an ad on Omegle, a free online chat site, insinuating that he had a 7-year-old daughter.
Police say Josephs was using the screen name "daddytyler2020" and contacted the undercover agent via the chat app Kik, asking for nude images of the fictitious girl and expressing interest in meeting up with her for sexual activity.
Josephs also allegedly sent the FBI agent a video containing child pornography.
Days later, on Sept. 8, FBI agents and officers with the Oldham County Police Department executed a search warrant at Joesphs' Crestwood home.
When confronted about his message, Josephs allegedly admitted to requesting the nude images, but said that he did so in order to gather evidence to report the account to authorities. He told investigators that he had done this "a handful of times" and had reported some accounts to a website he could not remember the name of.
But, he said, he never reported anything to law enforcement.
Upon further questioning, Josephs admitted to having "an interest" in girls as young as 14 or 15, according to an arrest warrant. Police say he also admitted to having child pornography in a folder on his cell phone -- including "about 100" nude images of "younger females" on his phone.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 13, and he was arrested on Monday.
He's facing more than 100 charges related to child pornography, as well as one count of procurement or promotion of use of a minor by electronic means, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance and one count of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
He's currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
