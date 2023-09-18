Jake Luxemburger, a 5th grade student at Kenwood Station Elementary School, was killed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 after police said 23-year-old Tymetrius Walter crashed into the SUV Luxemburger was riding in. The crash occurred during a police pursuit on Interstate 71 in Oldham County. Walter was charged with murder. Jake is pictured here with his family. (Image provided by: the Luxxemburger family)