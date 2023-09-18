LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a fifth grade student at Kenwood Station Elementary School who died in a crash off Interstate 71 over the weekend released a statement Monday afternoon asking for prayers.
"We are devastated at the loss of our amazing son, Jake," the Luxemburger family wrote. "Words cannot capture what he meant to his family and friends. He was a light in this world, a light that was extinguished too soon."
They went on to thank family, friends and the community for the outpouring of support they've received.
"We ask for continued prayers for his loved ones, especially his grandmother, as she recovers, and privacy as Jake's family and friends deal with this sudden, tragic loss," they continued. "We'll miss his smile forever."
A GoFundMe has been created for Jake's funeral expenses. To donate, click here.
Jake Luxemburger was killed in the crash Saturday evening, and 23-year-old Tymetrius Walter is charged in his murder.
Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling south on I- 71 in Oldham County. The driver, identified as Walter, failed to stop and continued speeding down the interstate. Officers then determined the vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle police said Walter was driving then hit an SUV that was traveling north on KY 329.
Luxemburger was riding inside that SUV, according to police. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Walter has been initially charged with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000, assault and multiple traffic related offenses.
He's been housed in the Oldham County Detention Center.
It's not the first time Walter has been accused of running from police. Documents from other cases and charges show that Walter has a history of trying to get out of trouble.
WDRB found court records showing that Walter was also charged in 2021 with fleeing in a vehicle and escaping house arrest. The arrest report from the fleeing charge says an officer tried to stop Walter, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and nearly hit another officer on foot.
Walter received diversion then, but he's now behind bars after Saturday's fatal crash.
With regard to Kentucky State Police's pursuit policy, a spokesperson said troopers shall act with due regard to public safety during vehicle pursuits and pursuits can be terminated when necessary due to heavy traffic, as well as proximity to residential areas, school zones or work zones.
Police say there are currently no indications that the trooper violated any policies during Saturday's pursuit.
Previous story:
- 23-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after crashing into car during police chase
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.