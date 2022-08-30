LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown chiropractor has been found guilty of raping and sexually abusing a teen at his office.
Matthew Colasanti wrote a letter confessing to the crimes, detailing why he thought it was disgusting and why he needed help.
But during the week-long trial, a family member came forward, claiming they wrote the letter and not Colasanti.
However, handwriting samples proved that the letter was written by him. Colasanti is guilty of sexually abusing a teen but he also has another case in front of him, for abusing another minor.
He was arrested in December 2020. One teen told police that while she was lying face-down on a table, Colasanti began fondling her and raped her.
Another teen girl told police she was sexually abused on several occasions at his office.
The prosecutor in the recent trial said the victim was strong and resilient.
"Was strong at times when I don't think some of us as adults could be and I'm so proud of her and the fact that she came forward as quickly as she did," Asst. Commonwealth Attorney Teresa Logsdon said. "She came forward the very moment it happened and saw it through to the end and often times that doesn't happen."
Colasanti is expected to be sentenced in October. That's also when his next trial could be scheduled unless a plea agreement is reached.
Colasanti will likely serve five years, be registered as a sex offender for the next 20 years and complete a sex offender treatment program.
