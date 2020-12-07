LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown chiropractor is behind bars after police say he raped and sexually abused two juvenile girls during separate appointments at his office.
According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, Matthew Colasanti operates Colasanti Chriopractic, a practice in the 2000 block of Ring Road, just south of Tunnel Hill Road, in Elizabethtown.
On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 25, police say Colasanti brought a juvenile family member to his office for a back adjustment. The teen told police that while she was lying on the table face-down, Colasanti began fondling her, then raped her.
The teen says she jumped off the table and ran into the bathroom, waiting there for another adult employee to arrive so she could leave.
Colasanti is charged with first-degree rape in connection with that case.
Another teenage girl -- this one unrelated to Colasanti -- told police she was sexually abused on several occasions while she was a patient in Colasanti's office. According to an arrest report, these incidents took place from April to June.
Police say Colasanti would fondle the 16-year-old while she was being adjusted for pack pain. She said this took place both outside and inside her clothing, and Colasanti would often remark on "how tight and tense she was."
According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that this happened, "nearly every time she was adjusted by him, which was once a week for three months." She said this would not happen when she was brought to the office by an adult.
Colasanti is charged with first-degree sexual abuse in connection with this case. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
A spokesperson for Elizabethtown Police Department says officers are unaware of any additional victims, but anyone with any additional information is asked to call the department at 270-765-4125.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.