LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor for sex.
Travis Puckett, 23, admitted to trying to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex. It was a Louisville Metro Police detective, and Puckett was arrested at their agreed upon meeting place with condoms on him, according to authorities.
Puckett will be required to register as a sex offender and will also serve 15 years of supervision after 10 years behind bars.
"Our children and communities are safer because of their tireless effort in identifying, charging, and prosecuting those who engage in this egregious criminal conduct," acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in news release.
Puckett reached out to the undercover investigator in October 2019 on the social media app "Skout," according to the news release.
"'Travis,' later identified as Puckett, initially stated he thought the undercover officer was the police and then stated that he wished the undercover officer was 18," the release says. "Puckett texted, 'your cute and all just don’t want any charges.'"
Puckett then reportedly asked the undercover detective to prove they weren't police and gave them a Snapchat username to communicate further.
The next day, police said Puckett contacted the detective and "asked to get together and directed the conversation towards sex." They planned to meet later that night, when police took Puckett into custody.
LMPD conducted the investigation in conjuncture with United States Secret Service, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.
