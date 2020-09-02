LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said methamphetamine and "enough fentanyl to kill more than 2,000 people" put four men behind bars in Scott County, Indiana.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Austin Bogan, 25, Bryon Miller, 28, and Nicholas George, 18, were all in a vehicle that got stopped in rural Scott County on Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, Scott Cope, 32 was also stopped by an officer in Scott County. Between the two stops, police said they found at least 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people.
All four men are facing drug possession charges. Bogan, George and Miller are also facing gun-related charges.
