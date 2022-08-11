LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky."
According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his son, 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham, were arrested early Thursday morning at their home on Pine Lake Drive. That's in a subdivision just behind the AMC Stonybrook 20 theater at the corner of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
Investigators with the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a search warrant on the home, as well as several other locations, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to court documents. During the search, police say they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars, 20 pounds of marijuana, several guns, ledgers and a money counter.
"The Lanhams have jewelry, designing clothing and accessories and vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sale of marijuana," an arrest report states.
Police say Joseph E. Lanham had bought several houses from the sale of marijuana.
Both men are charged with Enhanced Trafficking in Marijuana, Engaging in Organized Crime and Acquiring Property or Investments with Income from Trafficking in Controlled Substances.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court on Friday.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.