LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a boy whose arms and legs were broken when he was only nine days old pleaded guilty to several charges, even as charges against the boy's mother have been dropped.
Amanda Yff, 27, and Brent Bishop, 32, were arrested by Louisville Metro Police in April 2021 after the baby was brought to Norton Children's Hospital. Police said the child had a broken humerus, a broken right and left radius, a broken right tibia, and a broken left and right femur. The baby also had a bruise on the left side of his head.
According to an arrest report, Yff told the police that she had fed the baby at home and then Bishop took the baby into another room for a few hours. She said he then brought the baby back to her and fed the boy again before she fell asleep.
When she woke up, she said she could not find the baby. She said he was eventually discovered face-down on the floor, next to the bed.
A pediatric nurse who examined the baby said the child's injuries are "severe" and are consistent with physical abuse.
Police executed a search warrant at the couple's home on Canterbury Court, in a subdivision off Outer Loop. Inside, they found suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, as well as prescription pills, marijuana assorted drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to an arrest report.
Police said they believe the drugs were meant for sale.
Both Yff and Bishop were arrested and charged with complicity to criminal abuse. Additionally, Bishop faces several drug trafficking charges.
But last week, all charges against Yff were dropped, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors declined to comment on the reason why.
Nick Mudd, Yff's attorney, said justice prevailed in the case.
"... I am so happy that Amanda and her family can begin putting their lives back together," he said in a statement to WDRB.
The move came days after Bishop pleaded guilty to second-degree Criminal Abuse, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Amphetamine, Trafficking in Zaleplon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the recommended sentence is five years to serve, with 10 years if probated.
Bishop is scheduled to be officially sentenced on Sept. 12. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office opposes probation.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.