LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of a 9-day-old baby boy have been arrested after the child was taken to the hospital with broken arms and legs.
According to an arrest report, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit were sent to Norton Children's Hospital early Monday morning after the baby was brought in.
Police say the child had a broken humerus, a broken right and left radius, a broken right tibia, and a broken left and right femur. The baby also had a bruise on the left side of his head.
The boy's mother, 26-year-old Amanda Yff, allegedly told officers that "I can't believe I hurt my baby this bad."
She said she and the boy's father, 30-year-old Brent Bishop, had been the only ones who had been caring for the baby since he was born.
According to an arrest report, Yff told the police that she had fed the baby at home, and then Bishop took the baby into another room for a few hours. She said he then brought the baby back to her and she fed the boy again, before she fell asleep.
When she woke up, she said she could not find the baby. She said he was eventually discovered face-down on the floor, next to the bed.
A pediatric nurse who examined the baby said the child's injuries are "severe" and are consistent with physical abuse.
Police executed a search warrant at the couple's home on Canterbury Court, in a subdivision off Outer Loop. Inside, they found suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, as well as prescription pills, marijuana assorted drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to an arrest report.
Police say they believe the drugs were meant for sale.
Both Yff and Bishop were arrested and charged with complicity to criminal abuse. Additionally, Bishop faces several drug trafficking charges.
Yff and Bishop were arraigned Tuesday morning.
