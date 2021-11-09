LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is still looking for one man accused of being part of a violent Louisville gang.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and FBI announced the indictment of 10 people from the "Everybody Shine Together" gang for federal gun and drug charges last month. Investigators said the group is a major gang in the city fueled by drug money.
The FBI said Devonzo Summer and Barry Reed, who they were originally looking for, are now behind bars as well.
Seven others were arrested last month, but police are still looking for Khasi Jones.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.