BOSTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rumors swirled in Nelson County over the weekend as the FBI conducted a search of a small house in Boston, Kentucky.
FBI vehicles began rolling Friday through Boston, a small town with only one stop sign in the town's center. So, when the FBI showed up, the rumors followed.
According to a federal spokesperson, agents were there to serve a warrant on a home on Mt. Carmel Church Road, a few miles north of town. The FBI said it was in Boston for several hours, from Friday afternoon to the late evening. Several people posted pictures on social media of the FBI trucks in Boston. The FBI said it had a staging area near a school.
The FBI would not comment on the contents of the warrant itself or what agents were looking for in the home.
The federal activity caused some to speculate online that the warrant was in some way related to a number of unsolved high-profile cases in Nelson County, including the murder of police officer Jason Ellis, the disappearance of Crystal Rogers or the murder of her father, Tommy Ballard. However, the spokesman assured WDRB News that the investigation is not related to any of these cases or any other case the public is currently aware of.
To date, there have been no arrests or charges filed in connection with Friday's search, but that hasn't stopped the stories from running rampant in the town of little more than 100 people.
This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more info comes in.
