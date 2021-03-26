LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI and ATF conducted controlled explosions Friday at the home of the man who was arrested at University of Kentucky Hospital.
Bryan Carroll, 44, was arraigned in Fayette District Court Friday. He was arrested in the parking lot of the hospital in Lexington on Thursday as he was walking out, after reports he had arrived there "armed and dangerous."
Police said they found handguns in his waistband, a powdery substance inside a container and body armor.
Investigators found five more guns in his car, along with ammunition and four improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Officials from the FBI and ATF detonated explosive devices Friday that Carroll left in his home in Versailles.
Carroll will return to court April 1. He is being held at Fayette County Detention Center facing state and federal charges.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.