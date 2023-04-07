LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officers seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry at UPS Worldport at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport earlier this month, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Authorities said the first two shipments were intercepted on Monday, April 3. Both were headed to a home in Jeffersonville, but the two shipments had different recipient names.
One shipment contained 400 bracelets with counterfeit Van Cleef and Arpels trademarks. The second shipment contained nearly 1,000 jewelry sets, also with counterfeit Van Cleef and Arpels trademarks. The items would have been worth $3.7 million if they were genuine.
The next day, authorities said they seized another shipment from Hong Kong, with this one headed to Cleveland, Ohio. Inside the shipment, authorities allegedly found more than 1,300 counterfeit pendants, including jewelry with labels counterfeiting brands such as Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Company, Versace, Givenchy, MCM, Dolce & Gabbanamarks and others. Had the items been real, they would have been worth $710,295, according to authorities.
Federal officials said all three of the shipments originated in Hong Kong.
