LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was shot in Jeffersonville Monday afternoon in a possible road rage incident, according to police.
Jeffersonville Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 10th Street and Nachand Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Patrol officers found a female in a car at a nearby apartment complex who had been shot once, Jeffersonville Police spokesman Maj. Isaac Parker said.
The female, whose age is unknown, was rushed to the hospital and "is expected to recover," Parker said.
The suspect is not known, but police believe they could be driving a silver or gold hatchback.
Anyone with information about the shooting can report it anonymously by calling 812-218-TIPS (8477).
