LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man has been arrested after authorities said he raped and sodomized a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Dustin Brinegar was taken into custody by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Monday night.
Investigators said Brinegar had been communicating with the girl on Snapchat for two weeks, before he arranged to meet up with her on Wesbend Drive in Frankfort.
After meeting in person, Brinegar and the 14-year-old got into his pickup truck and engaged in sexual activity, according to court documents. Deputies said he raped, sodomized and choked her.
When confronted about his alleged actions, Brinegar admitted to the crimes, according to court documents. He also allegedly admitted to exchanging nude images with the 14-year-old on Snapchat.
Brinegar was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, procurement or promotion of the use of a minor by electronic means and first-degree strangulation.
He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.