LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort father is charged with criminal abuse, after police said he repeatedly hit a 6-year-old boy in the face with a belt.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Taylor Stokes was arrested on Monday afternoon by officers with the Frankfort Police Department.
Police said on Jan. 3, 2021, Stokes hit the boy in the face with the belt, and act which, "could have caused serious physical injury due to the belt striking the face, along with potentially striking the victim's eyes."
The alleged abuse left a bruise on the boy's face, going from his mouth to his ear, according to court documents. Police said this bruising was spotted by a witness, who reported the incident.
When police asked the boy about the injury, the boy allegedly told officers that Stokes had hit him in the face with the belt about 20 times in the past.
Police said he also told officers that on March 10, Stokes hit him in the thigh and buttocks with the belt buckle. A witness allegedly gave officers images of the boy's injury, as well as text messages in which Stokes admitted to the abuse.
According to court documents, the images showed "severe bruising" similar to what the boy had suffered to his face.
When confronted about the allegations on Monday, Stokes allegedly admitted to hitting the boy with the belt on Jan. 3, 2021, but said it was "an accident." Police said he also admitted to hitting the boy with the belt on March 10, and agreed that the strikes were "excessive."
Stokes was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
