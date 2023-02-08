LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman subjected two children to cruel and unusual punishment when she beat them both and forced them to stay in push-up positions for about an hour.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Lotomeccia Turnipseed is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
Police say she used a window blind rod and a clothes hanger to beat the two children, who were both under the age of 12.
"Additionally, the children were made to get into the push-up position for approximately one hour an would be physically harmed if they fell," and arrest report states.
Turnipseed was arrested on Wednesday morning. She is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
