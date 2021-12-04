LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Gallatin County man was charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP says police received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in reference to an allegation of a 12-year-old having been abused.
Following an investigation that included interviews with numerous people and a suspect, Michael Darby, 28, was charged with 10 counts of sex abuse victim under 12.
According to KSP, the charges are in reference to three separate victims.
Darby was taken to Carroll County Detention Center.
