LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man from Grayson County, Kentucky, is accused of pulling a gun on people while driving, but that's not what landed him behind bars.
Officers with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the Leitchfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police arrived at a reported road-rage incident around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Leitchfield, Kentucky, according to a news release from police. The victim told officers that a man —later identified as James Goodwin, 46, — pulled a gun on them.
Using the tag number of Goodwin's car, police traced the vehicle to an address in the 6500 block of Brandenburg Road and stopped Goodwin as he was pulling into the location. When Goodwin got out of the car, police said a small bag with suspected meth fell from his lap. Officers also found a handgun during a subsequent search of Goodwin's car.
Goodwin was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, which police said was "enhanced by possession of a firearm and several traffic charges."
Charges related to victims' alleged road rage incident are pending.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.