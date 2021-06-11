LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Kentucky State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding child pornography on electronic equipment in his possession.
According to a news release, 38-year-old Clayton Griffith was arrested in Grayson County June 10, after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Troopers say an investigation started after they discovered Griffith sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. KSP investigators searched his Leitchfield home and took equipment reportedly used in the crime.
Griffith is charged with possession and distribution of child porn.
