LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Grayson County, Kentucky, are searching for an armed robber.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said a man wearing a ski mask walked into the Smitty City Convenience Store on state Road 259 South, just south of Leitchfield, Kentucky, around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the register at gunpoint. The clerk said he gave the money to the suspect, who proceeded to hit him in the back with the gun, police said.
The suspect ran from the store in an unknown direction after taking the money. Now, investigators are now asking for the public's help in locating him.
If anyone has a camera pointed toward state Road 259 or 226 that may have captured cars passing through around 7 p.m. Tuesday, call the sheriff's office at 270-259-3024. You may be compensated for any information leading to an arrest and conviction, police said.
