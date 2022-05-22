LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gunshots were fired at a Louisville Metro government building near Old Louisville that houses Louisville Metro Police offices early Sunday morning.
In an internal LMPD email obtained by WDRB, police say that several gunshots were fired at the Edison Center, at 701 West Ormsby Avenue, early Sunday morning. It was believed to be a drive-by shooting.
No one was injured in the shooting. A witness heard at least five gunshots around 2 a.m. at the building that overlooks 9th Street.
The Edison Center houses LMPD's Homicide Unit, Records Division and Strategic Planning Division, along with Louisville Metro's Resilience and Community Service office.
It's unclear if LMPD offices were specifically targeted in the shooting.
Around 300 people work inside the renovated Edison Center, built in 1925. It's also home to the Air Pollution Control Board, board of elections, and other agencies.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.