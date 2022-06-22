LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public safety agencies in Hardin County gathered Wednesday for their first-ever joint training event for drone operation.
Investigators hope the high-flying cameras will help them zero-in on crimes on the ground. With drones becoming a household item for hobbyists, public safety agencies are also saying on top of the technology curve, utilizing them in their practical and tactical training.
"We're always looking for new things -- new ways -- trying to think outside the box for ways we can better serve the community," said Sheriff John Ward of the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday morning, law enforcement agencies gathered at the Hardin County Fairgrounds to train on their use of drones. The training was conducted by Precision Products, a Kentucky-based company that provides surveying, mapping and drone services.
Ward said the drone fleet is one of the latest tools in law enforcement's belt.
"It's a valuable resource that we're proud to have," he said.
Adam Johnston of Precision Products said regular training is important.
"It's a perishable skill," he said. "Just like anything else, if you don't keep it up, you're going to lose it."
The training involves the use of obstacle courses, real-world situations and additional exercises at the fairgrounds. Public safety officers must use their drones to navigate the courses and challenges.
That precision training could make a difference when they're out in the field.
"It allows them to come here and fly through various different real-life scenarios in a controlled environment to where if they mess up, it's okay," Johnston said.
The training was particularly helpful just months ago when the Hardin County Sheriff's Department used a recently purchased drone to gather information about a murder.
"The first murder in Hardin County this year," Ward said. "We were able to use our drone to search for evidence and also to map out the crime scene."
Additionally, according to Sheriff Ward, deputies used a drone on Wednesday to work a fatal vehicle collision in Radcliff.
Law enforcement agencies aren't the only ones using drones. Firefighters, EMS crews and others are taking up the technology.
"Drones are the technology of today and tomorrow," Johnston said. "Drones can gather intel and information about a situation -- relay that back to those in command instead of having to send in and put somebody at risk."
