LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man pleaded guilty to child exploitation charges in Shelby County Circuit Court, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday.
Thomas Caso, 53, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
According to a news release, Caso was investigated by Cameron's Cyber Crimes Unit after he participated in an online conversation seeking sex with a minor.
After Caso was indicted for child exploitation charges, he threatened prosecutors in Shelby County. He was then indicted and pleaded guilty to intimidating a participant in the legal process, third-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications.
"Our Cyber Crimes Unit is laser focused on getting child predators offline and stopping them from causing harm to Kentucky's children," Cameron said in a news release.
When investigators executed a search warrant for Caso's arrest, he fled on foot and pepper sprayed law enforcement. He was charged and pleaded guilty in Hardin County Circuit Court to assault in the third degree and fleeing and or evading police in the second degree.
Caso is required to register as a sex offender for 20 years and serve seven years in prison.
