LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana has permanently revoked the license of a former funeral home director in Jeffersonville who mishandled dozens of corpses.
The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service's vote was unanimous in Randy Lankford's case.
Lankford was arrested after police found the bodies of 31 people being stored at his funeral home in Jeffersonville in July 2022.
Some had been left awaiting cremation for months, and the cremains of 17 people were also recovered.
Lankford pleaded guilty to more than 40 felony theft charges earlier this year. As part of his plea deal, he will spend a year on house arrest and eight years on probation.
