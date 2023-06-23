JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The former director of a Jeffersonville funeral home where dozens of decomposing bodies were found last year will avoid jail time after taking a plea deal last month, pleading guilty to 43 counts of felony theft.
Friday, a Clark County judge sentenced Randy Lankford to one year of home incarceration and eight years of supervised probation. As part of the plea deal reached on May 26, Lankford will be ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 each to the 46 victims named in the agreement.
Lankford, who has been out of jail on home incarceration since last month's hearing, will be back in court for a restitution hearing in late September. He still faces several pending civil cases for the mishandling of remains discovered at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center last July.
Lankford was arrested and charged in August 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the funeral home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville after reports of a strange smell in the area.
This story will be updated.
