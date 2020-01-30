LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana police officer once called a hero has been arrested and accused of abusing his girlfriend.
Police said former Henry County Jail officer Michael Nesbitt physically hurt his girlfriend several times. They also said he installed security cameras in her house, didn't allow her to use the bathroom overnight or speak to friends and family.
Nesbit is facing several charges. He currently works at the Pike Township Constable's Office, and it's unclear if his employment status will change.
The former Henry County Jail officer was credited with helping stop a shootout at a gas station while off duty in 2018.
