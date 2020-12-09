LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said troopers found 50 kilos of cocaine in a shipment of garlic.
Inspectors found it in a semitruck Monday afternoon while they were checking it at a weight station in Porter County, which is in northwest Indiana, ISP said in a news release.
The drugs were worth up to $2 million. Police said they were hidden among 18,000 pounds of minced garlic in the trailer.
The two men in the semi, both from California, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
