LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who stole a school bus was arrested in southern Indiana after a multi-county chase, according to Indiana State Police.
Indiana State Police said Chad Avery Murdock, 32, stolen a school bus from the Cincinnati area and led police on a chase that lasted almost an hour before he was arrested.
According to police, ISP was contacted by Ohio law enforcement who said a yellow 2021 school bus had been stolen and was traveling westbound on Interstate 74 in Ripley County, Indiana. Two ISP troopers and a Batesville Police officer followed the school bus into Decatur County.
Police tried to stop Murdock, of Cincinnati, but he fled from officers in the bus. Police said the school bus eventually went off the road into numerous fields and yards, along with driving on county roads and US 421 and SR 9.
More police departments joined the pursuit when the bus entered Shelby County. ISP said police deployed a tire deflation device that caused the bus tires to deflate. Around 11:15 a.m., police boxed the bus in when it drove through another field.
Murdock stopped the bus near County Road 25 East, south of Shelbyville in Shelby County, Indiana, according to police. He was arrested without further incident.
No one was injured in the chase.
Murdock was taken to Decatur County Jail. He faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.