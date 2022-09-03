LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP's Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Sellersburg started an investigation in August after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say the tip indicated a specific account was used to transmit child pornography images or video files.
ISP said a search warrant was requested, and then executed at a home at Spicer Drive in Austin. Craig Dalton Winchester, 27, of Austin, was arrested.
Winchester was charged with three counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. He was booked at the Scott County Jail.
