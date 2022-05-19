LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head then forcing her face toward his groin and saying "here's a way for you to earn the money," FOX59 reported.
Master Trooper Michael Meiser, a 16-year ISP veteran, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions.
Court documents said the incident happened during a firearms training in Peru in March. Meiser, 43, walked up closely behind a female state trooper and sniffed her from "within inches," according to court documents.
Meiser denied sniffing her, but another instructor observed the incident.
FOX59 reported that the female trooper later said she was "creeped out" and was uncomfortable during the incident.
Court documents say after the first incident, Meiser dropped money on the ground as the female trooper approached. When she reached it pick the money up, Mesier grabbed her by her head and forced her head toward his groin and thrust his groin at her.
That's when he said, "here's a way for you to earn the money."
The female trooper told investigators she was humiliated and embarrassed. Other instructors at the gun range validated her account.
Meiser agreed his actions were battery as defined by the law, according to FOX59. He was arrested but bonded out of jail on the same day.
The trooper has been placed on administrative duties until the completion of the criminal case and internal investigation.
