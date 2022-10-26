LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown say they've arrested five men who were involved in a large-scale marijuana ring.
Investigators also seized 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several firearms and a large amount of cash, according to court documents.
Police say on Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., police stopped the five men leaving a location in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue. That's just off of Baxter Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood.
Investigators say those five men were 44-year-old Miguel Suarez Sr, 24-year-old Miguel Suarez Jr., 24-year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, 44-year-old Manny Medina and 23-year-old Brian Chacon.
Police say they were were carrying a large amount of cash when they were arrested, and investigators believe they were involved in a criminal syndicate that has been trafficking large amounts of marijuana for several months.
According to court documents, officers with the Jeffersontown Police Department, as well as the Bardstown Police Department, then executed a search warrant at the Ellwood Avenue address, as well as a nearby apartment in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road.
During the search, detectives allegedly uncovered 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and a large sum of currency.
All five are charged with enhanced engaging in organized crime and enhanced trafficking in marijuana in an amount of more than five pounds.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
