Five men arrested by officers with the Jeffersontown Police Department on Oct. 25, 2022, are accused of being a part of a criminal syndicate that sold large amounts of marijuana over a period lasting at least several months. They are (top row, left-to-right) Danny Medina, Brian Chacon, Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, and (bottom row, left-to-right) Miguel Suarez Sr. and Miguel Suarez Jr. (Mugshots courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)