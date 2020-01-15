LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man is behind bars after police said he stole a car from Louisville and drove it through Indiana while intoxicated.
Cody Randall, 22, was arrested in Gibson County, Indiana, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. That's just north of Evansville.
Indiana State Police said he was pulled over for going 84 mph on US 41 near state Road 68. When talking to Randall, a trooper suspected he was impaired.
Randall refused to take a chemical test to test his blood alcohol level. It was also revealed that the vehicle Randall was driving had been reported stolen out of Louisville.
He was arrested and is being held in the Gibson County Jail facing several charges, including possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated and refusal and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license.
