LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is adding security cameras around the city in hopes of decreasing crime.
The city is installing 30 Flock Safety cameras after council members approved $75,000 to purchase the cameras for the police department this week.
The cameras take photos of license plates in a system connected to an FBI wanted database. If a camera takes a photo of a license plate associated with a wanted person, it can alert police.
Jeffersonville Police said it makes a difference in crime.
"When you look at some of the crimes we've had occur in the city of Jeffersonville with car jackings and you see some of the crime in the Kentuckiana area, you see that we have people traversing around in different vehicles," Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said.
The cameras will be installed around the city later this year.
