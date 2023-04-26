LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday morning on behalf of a University of Louisville student accused of committing cruelty to animals.
Police said Prince Ssenteza-Woodson put a live baby chicken into an air fryer, cooked it and livestreamed the whole thing.
Earlier this month, UofL Police started investigating after students called police, reporting the live stream and graphic video.
The case was turned over to the Louisville Metro Police Department because it happened off campus.
Ssenteza-Woodson turned himself in to police. His bond was set at $35,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with any animals.
