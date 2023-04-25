LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in an alleged animal cruelty case has turned himself in, according to Louisville Metro Police.
In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, LMPD said an arrest warrant had been issued for Prince Woodson for Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree, which is technically a Class A misdemeanor, but the department said the case is so alarming it is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Police said in the post, "We're alleging that Mr. Woodson placed a live baby chicken in either an air fryer or a stove and cooked the chick until its death. We're alleging he live-streamed this event which we will never share that video with the public."
In an email update just after 8 p.m., LMPD said Woodson, 21, had turned himself in and was being transported to Metro Corrections where he was booked around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the University of Louisville confirmed that a student was being investigated for alleged animal cruelty that included graphic videos posted on social media. The university said the LMPD had taken over the investigation.
This story may be updated.
