LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville confirmed a student is being investigated after an off-campus incident involving a student allegedly committing acts of animal cruelty.
A graphic video posted on social media shows a UofL student air frying live baby chicks and baby chicks hanging dead from a ceiling. In a recorded Instagram story, he is seen putting seasoning on a live chick inside an air-fryer. In another video, a bird appears to be dead inside the air fryer.
April 11, 2023
UofL said the student is not affiliated with the J.B. School of Engineering.
"After hearing about this off-campus incident, the UofL Police Department, Dean of Students Office and other departments immediately shared information to determine what, if any, actions could be taken," UofL said.
The university is forwarding information to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD is supporting the UofL Police Department in the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.